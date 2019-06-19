UPDATE!

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized for Lupus Flare-Up

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ashley Martson, Instagram

Instagram / Ashley Martson

Ashley Martson has been admitted to the hospital following a lupus flare-up.

"I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis," the 90 Day Fiance star told E! News exclusively. "I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran."

This wasn't the first time the reality star had experienced this kind of health scare. As fans will recall, she was also hospitalized for complications relating to lupus back in December and again in January. 

"I was found unresponsive this morning at my home," she wrote in part of her post back at the beginning of the year. "The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids."

She also told her fans she was undergoing surgery later that month.

Watch

Jenelle Evans' Custody Battle Continues After Teen Mom 2 Firing

It certainly has been a trying time for Ashley. Back in April, she revealed she had filed for divorce from Jay Smith for a second time. Then, in June, she told E! News she had plans to check into rehab for depression.

(This article was originally published Wednesday, June 19 at 8:46 a.m. PST)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Health , Exclusives , 90 Day Fiancé

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Series Canceled by MTV? Maybe?

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby Shares She Had an Abortion After Surviving Rape

Natalie Halcro, Nat & Liv 104

Natalie Halcro Has "the Plague!" But Will It Ruin Her London Work Trip With Olivia Pierson?

Cardi B

Is This Cardi B's Riskiest Look Yet? Rapper Turns Heads at TakeOff's Birthday Party

Chambers

Make Your Peace With These Canceled and Concluded Netflix Shows

James Corden, Jake Gyllenhaal - The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jake Gyllenhaal Just Sang a Whitney Houston Cover and We Need More

Janet Mock

Pose's Janet Mock Makes TV History With Netflix Production Deal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.