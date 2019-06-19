Janet Mock just made history. The Pose writer and director signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, becoming the first black transgender woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio.

"This deal is so bonkers," Mock said in a video posted by Netflix. "I, of course, will be writing and directing and develop a few hush-hush projects that I can't really talk about, but one of them is a half-hour drama and another is a college series, so I'm really excited for that."

Mock joins TV power players such as Pose boss Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, Jenji Kohan and Barack and Michelle Obama. She'll continue to work alongside Murphy on FX's Pose. FX handed out an early a third-season renewal to the series.