2019 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Simone Biles are among the star athletes nominated for 2019 ESPYS.

The tennis champion, arguably the most successful of all time, is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player. She has received the honor nine times since 2003. Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star player, is nominated for an ESPY for Best NBA Player. He last received the honor in 2014. Woods, who made a comeback in April by winning his first major golf championship title in 11 years, is nominated for Best Male Golfer.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast who was part of the gold-medal-winning "Final Five" team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, is nominated for an ESPY for Best Female Athlete.

The 2019 ESPYS will be hosted by Tracy Morgan and will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.