Prince William and Kate Middleton “Deeply Concerned and Saddened” After Royal Convoy Seriously Injures a Pedestrian

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 5:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince William, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

An elderly British pedestrian has been hospitalized after Prince William and Kate Middleton's police escort collided into her on Monday. 

The Duke and Duchess were traveling from London to Windsor when a motorcycle in their royal convoy hit an 83-year-old woman, named Irene Mayor according to The Telegraph, on Upper Richmond Road in Southwest London. She was taken to the hospital and now remains in serious but stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

A witness told The Sun that the "bike hit her and spun round, off her feet and feel badly on the floor. The office was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road. It could have been much worse."

Watch

Kate Middleton Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kids' Mental Health

Though the couple did not see the accident happen, they were made aware afterwards and have since reached out to the family. William and Kate—who have sent flowers to Irene—were on their way to St. George's Chapel for a service commemorating the Order of the Garter.

Now, the IOPC is launching an investigation into the incident, The Telegraph confirms. "The officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness," a spokesperson told the outlet. "Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident. The woman's family has asked that their privacy be respected at this time."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Accidents , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janet Mock

Pose's Janet Mock Makes TV History With Netflix Production Deal

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, S3

"It's Not Just About a Hot Body!" Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Words In Revenge Body Season 3 Supertease

Serena Williams, French Open 2019

2019 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Proves She's Still Adjusting to Amy Schumer's Life as a New Mom

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Wild Day in Provence Full of Impressions, Tears and Rosé

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Recalls How Her and Katy Perry's Feud Ended and Says "We've Grown Up"

Catherine Lowe, Sean Lowe

The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 3

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.