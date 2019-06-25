Global prestige skincare brand SK-II's latest instalment of their Bare Skin Chat series is here, and it's as star-studded as ever. Their latest PITERA™ Masterclass web series features the return of Late Late Show host, James Corden and Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe. Joining the cast are top Chinese actress, Tang Wei and award-winning singer, John Legend.

The A-list quartet travel to Japan to discover the origins of SK-II's PITERA™, a special yeast strain derived from a natural fermentation process & the star ingredient in the brand's iconic Facial Treatment Essence.

This is Legend's first collaboration with SK-II and fans are in for a treat!

His song, "Oh PITERA™" is an ode to the dubbed Miracle Water. "You're my new obsession," croons Legend to an awestruck audience of Watanabe, Corden, and Tang; watch the video in full below: