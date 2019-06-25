Courtesy of SK-II
Tue., 25 Jun. 2019
Global prestige skincare brand SK-II's latest instalment of their Bare Skin Chat series is here, and it's as star-studded as ever. Their latest PITERA™ Masterclass web series features the return of Late Late Show host, James Corden and Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe. Joining the cast are top Chinese actress, Tang Wei and award-winning singer, John Legend.
The A-list quartet travel to Japan to discover the origins of SK-II's PITERA™, a special yeast strain derived from a natural fermentation process & the star ingredient in the brand's iconic Facial Treatment Essence.
This is Legend's first collaboration with SK-II and fans are in for a treat!
His song, "Oh PITERA™" is an ode to the dubbed Miracle Water. "You're my new obsession," croons Legend to an awestruck audience of Watanabe, Corden, and Tang; watch the video in full below:
Beloved by many all over the world, including celebrities like Chloe Grace Moretz and Behati Prinsloo, it's no wonder SK-II's Pitera Essence has developed a cult following. The formula has been kept top secret and remained untouched for over 38 years.
This is just a taste of what's to come in SK-II's PITERA™ Masterclass web series as we follow the hilarious duo, Corden and Watanabe travel to Japan to uncover the origins of SK-II's mystical ingredient, at a sake brewery no less!
Watch the series exclusively on SK-II's YouTube channel.
