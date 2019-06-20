The Unforgettable Moments From Produce X 101's “Position Evaluation” Episodes

Fresh from the first elimination round where only 60 of them made the cut, the Produce X 101 trainees are thrown yet another challenge to prove their worth. The mechanics of the "Position Evaluation" battle are simple: From a list of 10 songs spread over the four categories of "Vocal", "Rap", "Dance" and "X", the trainees form teams by choosing a song that best represents their abilities. For the mysterious "X" category, the trainees will either take on a hybrid dance-rap or dance-vocal role. The caveat? They'll have to choreograph their own dance moves, too.

Based on a live-audience vote, the trainee who is ranked first in each team gets their scores multiplied by 100 times, while the top trainee of each category gets another 100,000 additional points. Here's where it gets better: The trainee who tops each song in the "X" category will have their scores multiplied by 200, while the overall winner will be given an additional 200,000 benefit points.

Spread over two episodes, the "Position Evaluation" challenge provided plenty of high and low points to keep viewers glued to their screens. Here's a round-up of some of the most memorable moments from the performances: