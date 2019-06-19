MAMAMOO Released A Special Teaser For Their 5th Anniversary: Watch

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 1:43 AM
Getty Images
South Korean singing sensation, MAMAMOO celebrated their 5th anniversary in a special way. The four-member girl group debuted on 19 June 2014 with their hit single, "Mr Ambiguous" and has been going from strength to strength ever since.
As a special thank you to their fandom—lovingly called 'MooMoos'—the group uploaded a special teaser trailer on their Youtube channel. Titled Six Nineteen (a reference to their debut date), the trailer gave fans a taste of what looks like an upcoming series.
In the teaser, Solar, Hwasa, Moonbyul and Wheein show off their group chemistry, laughing and playing games together. There were also clips of hilarious skits that group members acted out. The teaser also showed off each member's unique personalities that mesh perfectly together.
Unfortunately, the teaser did not reveal too much about what MAMAMOO has planned for this fifth anniversary celebration.
While waiting for more details to be revealed, enjoy the group's first teaser clip below:
