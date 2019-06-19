MAMAMOO Released A Special Teaser For Their 5th Anniversary: Watch

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 1:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
MAMAMOO

Getty Images

South Korean singing sensation, MAMAMOO celebrated their 5th anniversary in a special way. The four-member girl group debuted on 19 June 2014 with their hit single, "Mr Ambiguous" and has been going from strength to strength ever since. 

As a special thank you to their fandom—lovingly called 'MooMoos'—the group uploaded a special teaser trailer on their Youtube channel. Titled Six Nineteen (a reference to their debut date), the trailer gave fans a taste of what looks like an upcoming series. 

In the teaser, Solar, Hwasa, Moonbyul and Wheein show off their group chemistry, laughing and playing games together. There were also clips of hilarious skits that group members acted out. The teaser also showed off each member's unique personalities that mesh perfectly together. 

Unfortunately, the teaser did not reveal too much about what MAMAMOO has planned for this fifth anniversary celebration.

While waiting for more details to be revealed, enjoy the group's first teaser clip below: 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Asia , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rob Kardashian

How Rob Kardashian Is Focused on Making a "Full Transformation" From the Inside Out

Draya Michele, Laura Govan, Royce Reed

Basketball Wives Returns: Where Are Your Favorite Former Castmates Now?

Cardi B, Offset

You Won't Believe Cardi B and Offset's Wildest PDA Moments On and Off Stage

America's Got Talent

Is This the Best, Dumbest Act To Ever Get 4 Yeses on America's Got Talent?

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison Joins This Is Us Season 4

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

Ben Higgins Gets Honest About Lauren Bushnell's Engagement: ''My Life Isn't Tied to Her''

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Gets a Special Kiss on His Birthday and Gwen Stefani Approves

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.