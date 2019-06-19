Henry Golding Launches His Own Production House

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Henry Golding, Met Gala 2019

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

After nearly a year since he burst onto the Hollywood scene as the main lead of hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding is moving on to bigger things. The actor announced yesterday that he has set his own production company, in partnership with China's Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Announcing his company—Long House Productions—on Twitter today, Golding hinted at his plans for the production company, saying, "Very proud to announce "Long House Productions", thinking man's action and sci fi will be the name of the game."

In a statement to THR, Golding also explained his decision to make the leap from actor to producer.

"For me, it's the real passion we all have for entertaining and telling stories. I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I've spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing," he said. "Working with Peter [Luo, Starlight CEO and ATC Managing Director] and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible."

Golding was the breakout star of 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, where he played the dashing Nick Young, heir to one of Singapore's biggest fortunes. Since his starring role, he has been propelled into the mainstream, attending fashion weeks, sitting alongside Anna Wintour, tucked several magazine covers and numerous profiles under his belt (American GQ and Vanity Fair, among others) and hit up the red carpets of the industry's biggest events.

This relentless drive, combined with his charisma and immediate affability made him a prime partner for Peter Luo, CEO of Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group and Managing Director of ATC, who said of his partnership with Golding, "Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one."

Stay tuned for the exciting projects coming from this Asian powerhouse—the company is set to debut with two action-filled films. The first film, The Inheritance, comes from writer Alistair Hudson, who came up with the original story with Golding; while the second film, Harrington's Greatest Hits, is a thriller with an ageing elite assassin at its centre and boasts a star-studded production team, which, according to THR, includes DJ Films' Damian Jones, 87North's Kelly McCormick, and stuntman-turned-director David Leitch, with Annie Marter as executive producer.

Golding most recently starred in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, and Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians. He is set to star in Feig's Last Christmas, that will premiere later this year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Singapore celebrities , Henry Golding , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Granger Smith Shares New Details From Late Son's Drowning Accident in Emotional Video

Stranger Things, Season 3

Stranger Things Refresher: Where the Show Left Off in Season 2

Rihanna

Rihanna Reveals How "Body Fluctuations" Influenced Her New Fenty Collection

Jed Wyatt, Haley Stevens, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Why She Came Forward With Cheating Claim

Charles Melton, Valentino Show, Paris Mens Fashion Week

Charles Melton, Maluma & More Celebs Wear Electrifying Outfits at Paris Fashion Week Men's

Joy Behar, Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Explains Why She Called Joy Behar a "Bitch" on The View

Friends, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc

These Friends Memories Are Just So Wholesome

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.