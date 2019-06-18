K-Pop Group Stray Kids Appointed Honorary Ambassadors Of Korean Culture

Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N have just gotten a major appointment!

On 18 June, Stray Kids was appointed as the honorary ambassadors for the Korean Culture And Information Service, an affiliated organisation of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This is the first time that the organisation has appointed official ambassadors. Attending a ceremony yesterday, the organisation posted several photos of the boy band with their official appointment letter on Twitter.

In the caption, the boy band said, "Over the next year, we will attend the major events of the Korean Culture And Information Service and promote Korean culture to the world. Thank you very much!"