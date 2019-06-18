K-Pop Group Stray Kids Appointed Honorary Ambassadors Of Korean Culture

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 9:11 PM

K-Pop - Stray Kids

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N have just gotten a major appointment!

On 18 June, Stray Kids was appointed as the honorary ambassadors for the Korean Culture And Information Service, an affiliated organisation of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This is the first time that the organisation has appointed official ambassadors. Attending a ceremony yesterday, the organisation posted several photos of the boy band with their official appointment letter on Twitter.

In the caption, the boy band said, "Over the next year, we will attend the major events of the Korean Culture And Information Service and promote Korean culture to the world. Thank you very much!" 

Speaking of the appointment of Stray Kids, Director of the Korean Culture And Information Service Kim Tae-hoon said, "Through the promotional activities with Stray Kids, we hope that youth around the world will be able to have even more interest in South Korea with even greater feelings of friendliness and closeness."

Previously, the Korean Culture And Information Service worked together with other K-pop groups such as BTS, EXO, and WINNER for various activities to promote Korean culture to the world.

Stray Kids are also preparing for their comeback with a special album Clé 2: Yellow Wood, that will be released later today.

Watch their comeback trailer below:

TAGS/ Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

