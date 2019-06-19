Get The Look: GOT7 Is The Style Inspiration Your Man Needs

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 6:25 PM
If you feel like your significant other needs a makeover or some styling tips, ask them to check out GOT7's Instagram feed. The boys from GOT7 have a range of looks that can fit any modern man's aesthetic. From classic black and white to pastel suits and floral prints, the pieces can be mixed and matched according to the occasion and mood.
The key is investing in timeless pieces such as a turtleneck, well tailored shirt, smart pants and a structured blazer. Here are three of our favourite looks from the K-pop group which will be releasing their new album Spinning Top later this month, and embark on a world tour in June.
Instagram/@got7.with.igot7
Instagram/@got7.with.igot7
Instagram/@got7.with.igot7
