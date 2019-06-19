Get The Look: GOT7 Is The Style Inspiration Your Man Needs

If you feel like your significant other needs a makeover or some styling tips, ask them to check out GOT7's Instagram feed. The boys from GOT7 have a range of looks that can fit any modern man's aesthetic. From classic black and white to pastel suits and floral prints, the pieces can be mixed and matched according to the occasion and mood.

The key is investing in timeless pieces such as a turtleneck, well tailored shirt, smart pants and a structured blazer. Here are three of our favourite looks from the K-pop group which will be releasing their new album Spinning Top later this month, and embark on a world tour in June.

What Korean Celebrities Like to Wear: Co-Ords

GOT7

Instagram/@got7.with.igot7

Black and White

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Theory shirt, $222, Mr Porter

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Saint Laurent belt, $735, Mr Porter

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Zara blazer, $139

SHOP

GOT7

Instagram/@got7.with.igot7

Pastels

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Zara turtleneck, $29.90

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Zara blazer, $179

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Boglioli pants, $314, Mr Porter

SHOP

GOT7

Instagram/@got7.with.igot7

Florals and Stripes

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Neil Barrett t-shirt, $460, Mr Porter

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Blue Blue Japan jacket, $815, Mr Porter

SHOP

Get style inspo from GOT7

Courtesy of Brands

Freemans Sporting Club pants, $340, Mr Porter

SHOP

