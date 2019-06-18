Looks like the EXO and Stranger Things crossover is taking place!
Yesterday, EXO's Suho and Kai took to Twitter to personally welcome Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, and said that they looked forward to seeing them in Seoul really soon.
After introductions from the members, Suho went on to say, "We would love to meet you in Korea, and we really love Stranger Things! I can't wait for you guys to get here. See you soon!"
A Netflix representative has confirmed that McLaughlin and Matarazzo will be in the South Korean capital from 20 to 21 June, and that the pair would "participate in a red carpet fan event on 20 June along with EXO's Suho and Kai."
Earlier this week, Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo posted a video on Instagram teasing that they would be "headed to Seoul, Korea to meet some of our amazing Stranger Things fans and get a crash course on all things K-pop" and fans could not contain their excitement when they saw that the official accounts of SMTOWN and EXO, along with EXO members Baekhyun and Suho's personal accounts, had been tagged.
Many fans speculated that a potential EXO and Stranger Things crossover could be taking place, while others thought that McLaughlin and Matarazzo, would be attending an EXO concert to meet the K-pop boy band.
Stranger Things 3 will premiere on 4 July on Netflix.