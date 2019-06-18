Looks like the EXO and Stranger Things crossover is taking place!

Yesterday, EXO's Suho and Kai took to Twitter to personally welcome Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, and said that they looked forward to seeing them in Seoul really soon.

After introductions from the members, Suho went on to say, "We would love to meet you in Korea, and we really love Stranger Things! I can't wait for you guys to get here. See you soon!"

A Netflix representative has confirmed that McLaughlin and Matarazzo will be in the South Korean capital from 20 to 21 June, and that the pair would "participate in a red carpet fan event on 20 June along with EXO's Suho and Kai."