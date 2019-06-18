10 Things To Know About K-Pop's Girls-Next Door, GFRIEND

Their songs have also managed to the catch the hearts of many overseas listeners, so the girls have, in return, flown out to their fans' hometowns to give concerts to thank them for their ever warm love and support. They have just embarked on the GFRIEND 2nd Asia Tour: Go Go GFRIEND earlier last month and will be stopping by Singapore on 20 July — fans, or Buddies, here are most definitely ecstatic to finally be able to experience the girls' clean and crisp choreography live.

As a whole, the girls have, all this while, they have managed to keep the essence of innocence very much present in their releases, only now sweeter and richer both sonically and visually. So here's a little catch up of things you should know about the six girls below if you were wondering, because their upward climb is in no way ever going to stop.