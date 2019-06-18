Jennifer Morrison Joins This Is Us Season 4

Once upon a time, This Is Us got a brand new cast member.

E! News can confirm that Jennifer Morrison is joining This Is Us season four in a recurring guest star role, about which, of course, there are no details just yet. This Is Us loves itself a mystery!

Morrison starred as Emma Swan on ABC's Once Upon a Time until 2018, voices Catwoman in an upcoming animated Batman movie, and recently directed an upcoming episode of HBO's Euphoria.

TVLine was first to report the news of her casting, adding that she will have a "substantial" presence on the show.