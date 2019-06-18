Chris Lane just officially made his "Take Back Home Girl" Lauren Bushnell his future wife.

The country singer popped the question to The Bachelor star on June 16, revealing the engagement news in a video posted on his YouTube page on Tuesday.

In the sweet video, Lane, 34, plays a new song called "Big, Big Plans" he wrote for Bushnell, 29, before he drops down to one knee, asking her to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

"I can't stop smiling," Bushnell wrote in her Instagram post confirming the happy news. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."

That journey, of course, included a high-profile whirlwind romance with Ben Higgins after they fell in love and got engaged during The Bachelor's 20th season in 2016, only to have their split one year later become the most Googled celebrity break-up in 2017.