YouTube
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 11:51 AM
YouTube
Lauren Bushnell is more than a "Take Back Home Girl." She's about to be Chris Lane's wife!
Earlier today, The Bachelor star and country music singer revealed on Instagram that they are engaged.
"I can't stop smiling. I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever," Lauren shared on social media when flashing her ring. "The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole."
She added, "Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it."
While fans were quick to congratulate the couple, others couldn't help but notice the stunning ring on Lauren's finger. Spoiler alert: It's an impressive piece of bling.
"Nothing says classic elegance like an emerald cut—especially when it's paired with such a refined and delicate pave setting. The center stone is 3.5 carats and with the pave stones in the shank, the total weight is approaching 4 carats," Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, estimated to E! News. "Emerald cuts are known as ‘step cuts'—cut for their luster and not for their brilliance. This means that the quality in emerald cuts is generally much higher on average than your typical brilliant cut diamonds which can more easily mask imperfections."
The bling expert added, "All things considered, this ring could easily be worth upwards of $80,000."
YouTube
And if there was any doubt, multiple experts praised the ring for its special details.
"Selecting a 3.5 carat Emerald Cut Diamond requires a discerning eye, and Ms. Bushnell's stunning new engagement ring likely retails from $75,000," style and jewelry expert Lauren McCawley shared with us. CEO of WP Diamonds Andrew Brown added, "It's a gorgeous emerald cut in what looks like a F to G color and VC clarity."
In a romantic gesture that deserves plenty of kudos, Chris wrote a song for Lauren and proposed when he played the track to her for the very first time.
And lucky for us fans, he was able to share a glimpse into the moment on YouTube.
"I got some Big, Big Plans for us @laurenbushnell," the country singer shared on Instagram in between touring across the country in support of his album Laps Around the Sun.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?