Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Make Official Debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 11:38 AM

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan

WWE

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are taking their romance public!

The Resident actress and the Tony winner, who first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2018, stepped out for a date night at WWE's Monday Night Raw. Jenna has previously revealed that Steve is a "huge wrestling fan" who got her into the sport. The cute couple documented their fun night out on social media, with Steve noting that it's Jenna's first time at Monday Night Raw.

"Baby's first Raw," he wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the couple.

The duo also posed for a photo in the audience as they enjoyed their night.

Photos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: Romance Rewind

Later, Jenna and Steve went backstage, where they met Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who Jenna called her "wrestling idol" and "crush."

Monday's date night shows that the celeb couple is still going strong, about eight months after E! News learned of their budding romance. Now, a source is giving E! News more insight into Jenna and Steve's relationship status.

"Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship," the insider shares. "He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable."

The source adds that they are together "a lot" and he is becoming a "big part" of Jenna's daughter's life. Jenna is mom to Everly Tatum, 6, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

"He's a kind, good hearted guy and Jenna feels so lucky to have found him," the source shares with E! News. "She feels very confident and secure with him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt. They are very much in love and getting serious."

In celebration of this sweet romance, let's take a look back at Jenna and Steve's relationship!

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID

New Romance

E! News learned in the fall of 2018 that Jenna and Steve had been dating "for a few months." An insider shared in late October, "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy. She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new. Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews

Palm Springs PDA

The couple took a trip to Palm Springs in Nov. 2018, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID

Sealed With (Another) Kiss

Later that month, Jenna and Steve packed on the PDA while out in Los Angeles.

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews

Showing Support

In Dec. 2018, Jenna stepped out to support Steve at his Love Actually Live performance. According to an insider, Steve blew her a kiss as he walked off stage at the end of the show. Too cute!

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Opening Up

In April 2019, Jenna appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked to guest host John Cena about her boyfriend. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," Jenna told the WWE star. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan

Instagram

Instagram Official

Jenna and Steve made their romance Instagram official in early June with this sweet picture.

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan

WWE

Date Night

The couple enjoyed an evening at Monday Night Raw in June 2019, smiling for photos together in the audience.

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan

WWE

Backstage Photos

That same night, the duo went backstage, where they took a picture with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

