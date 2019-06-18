Samir Hussein/WireImage
When it comes to a day at the royal ascot, hats are always the star of the show.
Earlier today, Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William for day one of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
While royal watchers loved the Duchess of Cambridge's Ellie Saab dress with long sleeves, many eyes went straight to the hat that couldn't be missed.
E! News has learned Philip Treacy was the designer behind the floral accessory that complemented her look perfectly.
Despite the rain, thousands of racegoers were treated to the sight of senior royals processing in carriages along the famous Berkshire course to mark the start of the event. In fact, the only immediate family members missing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were looking after their six-week-old baby Archie.
The Royal Ascot is as much a social and fashion occasion as it is a sporting event. From summer dresses to sharp suits, everyone looks their best. But perhaps the greatest piece of fashion around the event is the hats.
Take a look at just some of the wild and creative looks from the royal ascot in our gallery below.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth
You didn't think the Queen would disappoint, did you? The royal family member looked elegant in an Angela Kelly outfit and hat with a Canadian Northern Star diamond brooch.
Adam Davy/PA Wire
Angelina Kali
From the gloves and sunglasses to the extravagant hat, this attendee knows how to accessorize in style.
Adam Davy/PA Wire
Chelsey Baker
Talk about a show stopper! Green and pink have never looked better together.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Jodie Kidd
Sometimes, one hat just isn't enough when completing your look.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Flora MacDonald
Despite the rainy forecast, this attendee chose the perfect hat for summer that can easily block those sunrays.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Anouska Lancaster
No matter what your favorite flower is, you'll find something to love about this attendee's hat.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Ines Hernandez
When it comes to hats at the royal ascot, bigger is always better.
Adam Davy/PA Wire
Edite Ligere
With a hat like this, you're sure to be noticed from the moment you arrive.
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Charlotte Carroll
How high can you go in the hat department?!
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Isabell Kristensen
The fashion designer has never looked better in head-to-toe mint green.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Natalie Rushdie
Red hot! The jazz singer is hitting all the right notes in the fashion department.
Don't forget royal watchers! We're only at day one of the festivities. In other words, more hats to come!