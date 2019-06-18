This Scrapped Game of Thrones Scene Would've Changed Everything

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 9:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

What could have been for Cersei Lannister…

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey appeared at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, where she revealed a key scene that was totally scrapped in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. This scene would've clued in viewers to a lot of Cersei's decisions in the final season.

Headey said the scene, which was from season seven, showed Cersei "lose the baby." She described it was "traumatic" and a "great moment for Cersei."

"I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently," Headey said.

Watch

Kit Harington Has a Game of Thrones Finale Rebuttal

Cersei said she was pregnant with her brother Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) baby in season seven. Then for the rest of season eight, she and others kept referencing the baby. Later, she led Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) to believe he was the father. But she wasn't pregnant. Or was she? See, things would've been different.

Headey recently spoke out about Cersei's ultimate fate. In an interview with The Guardian, Headey said she had her own gripes with how things played out, but was waiting to talk to Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss about it first. She went on to say she wanted a better exit for the character (Cersei died under a pile of rocks with Jaime).

"I will say I wanted a better death," Headey told The Guardian. "Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

If others had their way, the final season of Game of Thrones would've been very different.

In an interview with IndieWire, director Miguel Sapochnik said he wanted the Battle of Winterfell to play out differently in "The Long Night."

"I wanted to kill everyone," Sapochnik said. "I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, ‘All bets are off; anyone could die.' And David [Benioff] and Dan [D. B. Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that."

See what else the Game of Thrones stars have said about the final season here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Lena Headey , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Taekman, Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

What's the Relationship Like Between Real Housewives Stars and Producers?

Queer Eye Season 4

Queer Eye Gets (At Least) 2 More Seasons and Is on the Move—Again!

"Stranger Things" Cast Teases Intensified Season 3

SpongeBob SquarePants Guest Stars

SpongeBob SquarePants Assembles Its Celebrity Guest Stars for One Epic Celebration

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Is Erika Over the Conversation or Just Over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies?

The Bachelorette

Let's Break Down That Steamy, Action-Packed The Bachelorette Trailer

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Theme Song Revealed (Don't Worry, "Unwritten" Fans)

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.