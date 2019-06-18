XXXTentacion's friend and rapper C Glizzy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. The tragic event comes exactly one year after the rising star was fatally gunned down during an armed robbery in South Florida.

The 16-year-old, whose real name is Christian Moore, was struck by a bullet on Saturday while outside a convenience store in Pompano Beach, Florida, reports WPLG Local 10.

While rushing him to Broward Health North, his brother and his friend lost control of their car and crashed into a highway exit ramp. After being transported to the hospital, Glizzy underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet.

"@CGlizzyofficial's mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he'll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head," tweeted WPLG's reporter Madeleine Wright. "Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday."