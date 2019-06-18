What Korean Celebrities Like to Wear: Co-Ords

Our favourite Korean celebrities and It girls like Rihanna and Bella Hadid always look gorgeous whether it's for work or play, and the secret lies in co-ords (short for co-ordinated). Look instantly put together in these sets, whether it's a skirt suit, pant suit, tracksuits, they definitely save you time thinking of how to mix and match.

Although they're sold as matching sets, you can always make the most out of your wardrobe by wearing them separately. We love the oversized blazer that you can wear with pants, shorts or mini skirt. And the contrast with a fun and flirty bralette top worn with a high waisted wide legged pants is super chic.

Co-ords are so easy to style, just wear simple jewellery and either a pair of pumps or sneakers, depending on the occasion.