What Korean Celebrities Like to Wear: Co-Ords

Our favourite Korean celebrities and It girls like Rihanna and Bella Hadid always look gorgeous whether it's for work or play, and the secret lies in co-ords  (short for co-ordinated). Look instantly put together in these sets, whether it's a skirt suit, pant suit, tracksuits, they definitely save you time thinking of how to mix and match.  

Although they're sold as matching sets, you can always make the most out of your wardrobe by wearing them separately. We love the oversized blazer that you can wear with pants, shorts or mini skirt. And the contrast with a fun and flirty bralette top worn with a high waisted wide legged pants is super chic.

Co-ords are so easy to style,  just wear simple jewellery and either a pair of pumps or sneakers, depending on the occasion.

Co-Ords

Instagram

Jung Hye Sung wore a Instantfunk skirt suit in pink and kept it youthful with white sneakers and a white tank top. This exact co-ord has also been seen on Jang Jae In and Han Bo Reum.

Co-Ords

Instagram

Jun Hyo Seong's sophisticated double-breasted co-ord is from Romanchic. It's also been seen on Kim Jae Kyung, while Risa Bae chose to oversized blazer as a blazer dress.

Co-Ords

Instagram

Who said petite girls can't wear the oversized look? Chaeyoung made a statement with a neon pantsuit and paired it with a basic black bandeau top.

Co-Ords

Instagram

A double denim look can be classy with a retro spin on it, like how Sunmi wore her Gucci co-ord with a pussy bow blouse and monogrammed stockings.

Co-Ords

Instagram

A quick way to dress up a striped sweater? Keep it to the same colour palette with tailored pants and patent pointed toe heels.

Courtesy of Brand

Pretty Litte Thing co-ord

SHOP

Courtesy of Brand

Zalora co-ord

SHOP

Courtesy of Brand

Nasty Gal co-ord

SHOP

Courtesy of Brand

Boohoo co-ord

SHOP

Courtesy of Brand

Emory Park co-ord, ASOS

SHOP

