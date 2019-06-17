Watch Park Seo-Joon Transform Into An MMA Fighter & Priest in Divine Fury

The Divine Fury is produced by Lotte Entertainment and tells the story of a mixed martial arts champion fighter named Yong Hoo, played by Park. He then joins forces with Father Ahn, played by Ahn Sung-Ki, an exorcist from the Vatican to eradicate evil forces. The film gives a dark, cinematic vibe that is both epic and foreboding. From the trailer, the film looks to be more of an action thriller than a horror flick.

It's exciting to see Park take on a darker, more cynical role as fans often associate him with more light-hearted, comedic ones.

The Divine Fury is set to premiere in July 2019. Will you be catching it?

Get a taste of The Divine Fury below: