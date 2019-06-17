Cara Delevingne is opening up about her decision to go public with her relationship with Ashley Benson, nearly one year after they started dating.

In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala, the model tells E! News that she actually decided to go public with their kiss for two big reasons: the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first anniversary of her relationship with Ashley. "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shares. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Rumors about their romance have been swirling since last year, but the steamy make-out video they shared confirmed what everyone was hoping for. And while it was confirmation for the rest of the world, to the Brit it was just "a little something." After all, she's the one dating Ashley!