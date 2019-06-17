There's nobody quite like The Rock.

During tonight's 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, a very special actor was awarded the Generation Award from host Zachary Levi. In case you didn't already guess, congratulations are in order for Dwayne Johnson.

While accepting his special trophy, Dwayne couldn't help but recall his early days in Hollywood when people weren't sure what to think of him.

"When I first got to Hollywood, Hollywood, they didn't know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was half black, half Samoan, six foot four, 275 pound pro wrestler," he recalled. "I was told at that time you gotta be a certain way. You gotta drop some weight. You gotta be somebody different. You gotta stop working out, stop doing the things that I love. You gotta stop calling yourself 'The Rock.'"