Natalie Halcro Has "the Plague!" But Will It Ruin Her London Work Trip With Olivia Pierson?

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 9:00 AM

Nothing will derail Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's London work trip, except maybe the plague.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Nat reveals to her cousin that she's very sick and may not make their big Comino Couture dinner meeting.

"I've been up all night. Literally, I've never felt this in my entire life," a sick Halcro reveals from her hotel bed. "And I called the doctor in the morning and they're like, 'You have a temperature of 104.' But he's like, 'You can't leave the house.'"

Understandably, this medical order leaves Liv wondering if Nat will be able to attend an upcoming business dinner. Although Nat says she "could try to go," Liv seems pretty skeptical.

Watch

Nat & Liv Get Ready For London: Relatively Nat & Liv Recap (S1, Ep3)

"Don't get me wrong, I feel awful. She's like dying over here," Liv notes in a confessional. "But, like, the whole point of this trip was to meet with the whole Comino team."

Since "this collaboration is one of the biggest collabs" they've done, Liv finds herself worried that Comino will drop them as clients. Nat isn't as worried though as she's too busy making cough medicine-induced quips.

"You kind of look like Black Panther," Nat jokes. "No, Pink Panther. That's who you look like."

"Are you high on medication?" Liv retorts.

While the two get a chuckle over the failed joke, Nat urges Liv to leave the room "before you get the plague."

Will Nat's health turn around? Will Liv catch the plague? For those answers, be sure to watch Sunday's episode of Nat & Liv!

