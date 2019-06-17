So sweet!

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new picture of her sons, Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, 1 month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to post the cute snap, taken by @nabil. The family photo shows Kim holding baby Psalm as Saint cradles his younger brother's face in his hands.

"My boys," Kim captioned the picture, adding two hearts.

It's been just over a month since Kim and husband Kanye West—who are also parents to North West, 6, andChicago West, 17 months, welcomed their fourth child, baby Psalm, via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim announced on social media following their son's May 9 arrival.