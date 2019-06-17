by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 17 Jun. 2019 6:00 PM
Summer is here and Hollywood is bringing the heat to the red carpet!
At the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, your favorite stars from both the movie and TV world came together to celebrate some of the best pop culture moments of the year. But before any award was handed out, there was a special tradition that couldn't be ignored.
Oh yes, the red carpet was open with more than a few glamorous looks.
Instead of focusing on the dresses and accessories, we decided to dive into just some of the hair and makeup looks that left us stunned.
From Tiffany Haddish's "sophisticated bob" to Lala Kent's "berry soft smokey eye," many stars and their glam squads deserve credit for creating some beauty moments.
We got in touch with some of the hairstylists and makeup artists who graciously gave us some secrets into how the looks were made.
Take a look at our gallery below for all the details and how you may be able to recreate the look at home.
Chop! Chop! Hairstylist Ray Christopher deserves credit for perfecting the actress' "sophisticated bob" that is totally sexy and chic. "A simple razor cut to the back creates that volume and texture. I left the front a bit longer so when I set the style, the length in the front would gently create movement," Ray shared with us. "Tiffany said she always wanted her hair cut in this style and I was excited to be the man for the job."
Celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama wanted to give the Vanderpump Rules star fresh glowing skin paired with a "berry soft smokey eye" using Natasha Denona Sunrise Palette and the phlox and azalea shades. To complete the look, he used Rokael Beauty's lashes and lip collection launching later this year. As for that natural glow, Rokael credits Anastasia Beverly Hills loose pigment in the shade sand.
Before performing at the annual awards show, the singer wanted to wow on the carpet. After seeing Lizzo's Christopher John Rogers dress, makeup artist Alexx Mayo knew he "wanted to play with a monochromatic feel and go bright and neon." Alexx used the Huda Beauty neon green pallet for saturated pigment and an out-of-this world sparkle. He then used Make Up For Ever mint green shadow as an eyeliner. "For the bottom, I wanted that punch of color so i used Danessa Myricks Kandy Apple liner," Alexx added. "I finished it with Ardell Beauty lashes in wispies #701 and Make Up For Ever artist nude creme liquid lipstick in #08."
The Men in Black: International star quickly received rave reviews for her hairstyle. "I wanted to play with retro hair but make it an updated version and also embrace texture in her hair," hairstylist Lacy Redway shared with E! News about Tessa's MTV look. "We often don’t see hair like this on the red carpet and or especially on women of color. I want to help change the way we see red carpet fashion and help celebrate individuality on these platforms."
The actress' shoulder length bob "feels fresh and is very versatile," according to hairstylist John Ruggiero. "I blew out Lana’s hair, saturating it with Bumble and bumble's thickening spray on dry hair so it was super concentrated," John explained. "Using a metal round brush, I flipped up the ends. I then slicked it behind her ears and shellacked it with Bumble’s holding spray. The end look was retro '60s/'90s yet super modern, chic and playful."
After the Vanderpump Rules star found her white dress, hairstylist Bradley Leake "knew we needed to do something 'chic and simple' but still sexy and expensive." Think Grace Kelly meets Brigitte Bardot. After blow drying the hair with Harry Josh pro tools and using a Basic B curling iron, Bradley was well on his way to perfecting a "classic but modern old Hollywood glam" style.
Fans may be used to seeing the A-list actress with a simple eye and fun, poppy lip. But at this year's award show, makeup artist Kayleen McAdams "wanted to switch that up and focus on a shimmery, sparkly eye and keep the lip simple." Kayleen used Chanel's Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow in blurry grey to contour the eye. She also utilized Laura Mercier's caviar stick in grey pearl that she smudged all over the lid and on the bottom lash line followed by Nars Cosmetics eyeshadow in Isla Bonita in the center of the lid and on the inner corner of the eye. "After curling the lashes with the Surratt Beauty curler, I used layers and layers of the Chanel Le Revolution mascara," she added. The end result is nothing short of fabulous!
Celebrity groomer Marissa Machado wanted the award show host's red carpet look to be "modern and sharp." In addition to keeping his fade hairstyle tight using KYN texture spray and V76 matte clay, Marissa "wanted his skin warm with a little masculine glow. To get this look, I prepped his skin with Skyn Iceland and finished it off with Tom Ford bronze gel." Not a bad complement for that handsome mint suit.
At MTV's annual award show, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star "wanted to go with an Ariana Grande /S&M inspired ponytail" according to hairstylist and makeup artist David Rodriguez. So how did he do it? Using a combination of ouai hair products such as ouai hair cream and texturizing spray as well as Dove hair care to prep, David created a style that was a red carpet hit.
Before the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star walked the red carpet, makeup artist Chante Jackson "did not want to drown out her beauty since her dress and hair would give a very flowy and relaxed vibe." So what did she do? "I started her look with the Fenty Primer paired with a eucalyptus beauty elixir spray to wake her skin up even more for a flawless application. For skin coverage, I used Black Opal and AJ Crimson products, which really complimented her skin type and tone," Chante explained to us. "I kept her eye simple with a pop of gold that was accentuated by her yellow dress. Her lashes are provided by none other than Caurel Beauty Lash Collection which is my own 3D Mink lash line."
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday night at 9 p.m. only on MTV.
