Cardi B Performs in a Bathrobe After Ripping Her Jumpsuit at Bonnaroo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Mon., 17 Jun. 2019 9:50 AM
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the festival in Tennessee to perform a series of her hit tracks. However, after just a few songs, Cardi's colorful jumpsuit ripped.
"I just wanna let y'all know that my outfit rip," Cardi told the crowd (via the Tennessean). The outlet reports that the "I Like It" rapper managed to get through a few more minutes before heading backstage for a wardrobe change. When Cardi reappeared, she was dressed in a bathrobe!
"We gonna keep it moving, baby," Cardi told the audience. "We gonna keep it sexy. I don't know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
And Cardi definitely kept it moving like a pro! Videos posted to social media from the music festival show the Bonnaroo crowd cheering for Cardi and she performed in her cozy new attire.
"I ❤️ DIS BISH!" one Twitter user wrote. "@iamcardib ripped her outfit and did the whole show at @bonnaroo in a ROBE okurrrrrrr."
Meet the Big Brother Season 21 Cast, Including a Petroleum Engineer, Broadway Dancer and Wine Safari Guide
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?