No character limit is going to stop O.J. Simpson from getting his point across.

The retired NFL star joined Twitter last week and rather than fire off a series of tweets, he's been posting videos setting the record straight on various topics. The latest? His relationship with Kris Jenner and her ex husband, the late Robert Kardashian.

"Hello Twitter world, this is yours truly," he began a two-minute video posted on Twitter last night. "My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect, as the weeks go on, that's pretty much what we'll be talking about. But once in a while, I'm going to go off topic and talk about something else and this is one of those times."

"You know, Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me," he continued. "He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I want to stress never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, tasteless."