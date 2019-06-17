Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Cast Revealed

There's a new crop of Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans heading to Paradise. Several cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season six were revealed on Good Morning America.

Bachelor in Paradise has produced successful romantic couplings, including Chris and Krystal, Ashley I. and Jared, Jade and Tanner and Carly and Evan. The sixth season follows the same formula, former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants move into a beach oasis and are encouraged to explore new relationships. Will true love find a way—again—or will your favorites be met with more heartbreak—again? ABC teased the new seasons as "sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history."

Chris Harrison is back to host once again.