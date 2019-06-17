Han Seo-Hee Revealed To Be Involved In B.I's Alleged Drug Scandal

Former iKON member, B.I was implicated in a drug scandal after South Korean media outlet, Dispatch reported that the idol had allegedly attempted to purchase marijuana and LSD. This caused B.I to not only leave iKON, but also YG Entertainment altogether.

In the report, Dispatch revealed chat logs between B.I and person "A" who would be providing the drugs.

On 13 June, Edaily reported that person "A" from the chat logs was none other than former YG Entertainment trainee, Han Seo-Hee. Han was indicted previously for smoking marijuana with Big Bang's T.O.P twice in October 2016. She was found guilty and sentenced to four years of probation. She could also possibly receive three years of jail time if she commits an offence while on her probation.

Edaily's report was revealed to be true as Han, herself, took to Instagram to make a statement regarding her involvement with B.I's alleged drug scandal.