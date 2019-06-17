EXO May Be Giving The 'Stranger Things' Cast a K-Pop Crash Course

As the Nation's Pick, EXO is more than equipped to be ambassadors of K-pop. So it's not any wonder that the boy band may be teaching Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo everything they need to know about K-pop when they head to Seoul later this week.

McLaughlin and Matarazzo, who play Lucas and Dustin on the show, respectively, announced that their upcoming trip to the South Korean capital in an Instagram video.

"Next week, we'll be headed to Seoul, Korea to meet some of our amazing Stranger Things fans and get a crash course on all things K-pop," Matarazzo said.

"Yes, I had an amazing time meeting NCT 127 last month," McLaughlin. "Guess who I'll be meeting next time?" he teased, without naming anyone.