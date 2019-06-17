EXO May Be Giving The 'Stranger Things' Cast a K-Pop Crash Course

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 17 Jun. 2019 8:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EXO

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

As the Nation's Pick, EXO is more than equipped to be ambassadors of K-pop. So it's not any wonder that the boy band may be teaching Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo everything they need to know about K-pop when they head to Seoul later this week.

McLaughlin and Matarazzo, who play Lucas and Dustin on the show, respectively, announced that their upcoming trip to the South Korean capital in an Instagram video. 

"Next week, we'll be headed to Seoul, Korea to meet some of our amazing Stranger Things fans and get a crash course on all things K-pop," Matarazzo said. 

"Yes, I had an amazing time meeting NCT 127 last month," McLaughlin. "Guess who I'll be meeting next time?" he teased, without naming anyone.

But fans noticed the 17-year-old actor tagged K-pop boy band EXO's official account, as well as members Baekhyun and Suho's individual accounts in the caption.

"Wait but like they tagged EXO so????? Is it supposed to be a surprise????" one Instagram user commented. 

Another user wrote, "StrangerThings×Exo??!! I can't believe!"

Even NCT 127 couldn't resist reacting to the cute video, and they posted a response on their Twitter to McLaughlin and Matarazzo.

"Hello, Caleb and Gaten! I heard you guys are coming to Korea, and I'm very happy," Johnny said. "I heard you're coming, but we won't be in Korea at the time, so we're sorry."

"We were very happy that Caleb came to our concert in Atlanta, and I hope that you enjoyed that K-pop experience. But this time, though we may not be able to see each other, I hope you guys have fun at the EXO concert, and I hope that you enjoy another K-pop experience," Mark added.

The NCT 127 boys then ended their cute video wishing that both actors would have a "good time in Korea".

McLaughlin and Matarazzo are slated to make an appearance in Seoul to promote the third season of Stranger Things later this week. An actual house from the set of the Netflix show has been spotted in Seoul, so the premiere seems set to be a big production.

Who else is excited about this "crossover"?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ EXO , Asia , K-pop , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cara Delevingne, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Cara Delevingne Shares the Special Reason Why She Went Public With Ashley Benson Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor and Her Lips After Winning Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Theme Song Revealed (Don't Worry, "Unwritten" Fans)

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Overcoming ''Internal Obstacles'' While Accepting MTV's Trailblazer Award

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Surprise: Laura and Aladin Are Already Married

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Bow Down to Hannah Brown After Her Epic Bachelorette Speech

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.