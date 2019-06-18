14 June: Dispatch released another article with alleged text conversations between Han and WINNER's Lee Seung-Hoon.

According to Dispatch, Lee contacted Han on 1 June 2016, requesting to speak to her on the phone. Han told Dispatch what transpired during the phone call and it is reportedly as follows: "He said that B.I got caught [during internal drug tests]. [B.I] told them that he did drugs with me. [Lee Seung-Hoon] asked me to meet up with him urgently. And then I went to a location near the YG building."

However, instead of Lee, another person referred to as "K" met Han, telling her to keep the issue regarding B.I a secret.

On 22 August 2016, "K" reportedly found out that Han had told the police about B.I after she was interrogated for her drug charges. The next day, "K" picked Han up from her home and drove her to the YG Entertainment building.

According to Han, she was escorted to Yang Hyun-Suk's office where she had to surrender her phone. Han claimed that the conversation with Yang lasted one and a half hours, whereby the CEO had allegedly threatened her if she did not change her previous statement to the police.

Dispatch received statements from both Yang Hyun-Suk and Han Seo-Hee regarding the conversation between them and it is as follows:

In his account, Yang Hyun-Suk stated, "It's true that I took her cell phone. In case she tried to record. And even then, I was very careful with my words. I told her that we run the drug tests twice a month, and that Han Bin has never once tested positive. I told her that if Han Bin ends up going to the police and if he doesn't test positive, then she could be charged for lying, deceit, and defamation of character. That's when she got scared and she chose to take back her previous statements herself. If he went to the police then? He would have tested negative right away."

Han Seo-Hee's recounted in her statement, "Yang Hyun-Suk took my cell phone and turned it off. He asked me what happened at the police. I told him that I confessed to B.I smoking marijuana with me, and buying LSD through me. Yang Hyun -uk replied, 'I hate even the idea of my boys being investigated by the police.' He also told me that they got rid of all of the drug traces from [B.I's] body, so there would be no way for him to test positive... I remember him also saying, 'Seo-Hee! You need to become a nicer child. You can't become a bad child, right... Your dream is to become a singer? Then you need to stay in the entertainment industry. But it would be a piece of cake for me to ruin you... He told me to take back my previous comments to the police. He said that he can access all of the police reports, and also that he would hire a lawyer for me with the fees paid. I was scared, and I didn't have a choice."