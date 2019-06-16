YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-Suk Steps Down Amid Controversies

ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 16 Jun. 2019 10:50 PM
Over the weekend, massive news hit the South Korean entertainment industry. After the multiple controversies that has recently surrounded YG Entertainment, the behemoth talent agency's founder, Yang Hyun-Suk announced that he will be stepping down from all positions in the company.
On 14 June, the 49-year-old producer and label owner made an official statement regarding his resignation from the company.
The statement he made reads as follows:
"This is Yang Hyun-Suk.
I am so sorry to the fans who love YG and our agency celebrities.
I am also sincerely apologetic to all of our employees who are silently continuing to do their work throughout the downpour of criticism.
I have been patiently tolerating words about the current situation that are too disgraceful and humiliating to mention as they have been told indiscriminately as though they are the truth. However, I think it's too difficult now.
I think that there can no longer be a situation where YG, our agency celebrities, and fans are experiencing harm due to me.
For 23 years, I have dedicated half my life and everything to growing YG.
The work of supporting the best music and the best artists was the greatest happiness for me. I have thought that this is the only ability I can contribute to fans and society.
However, I will step down from all of my positions and work at YG starting today.
I sincerely hope that there is no further harm to the YG agency celebrities I love, and to the fans who love them, because of me.
Currently, there are many experts at YG who have more capabilities and sense than me. I think that my stepping down will be a good opportunity for them to exhibit their abilities better. It is my sincere wish that YG can stabilize as soon as possible.
Lastly, I believe that the truth of the current media reports and malicious gossip will be revealed through investigations. Thank you."
ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Following the announcement of Yang Hyun-Suk's resignation, his brother, Yang Min-Suk, who was the current CEO of YG Entertainment, also announced that he will be stepping down from the talent agency's CEO position. This announcement was made that same day on 14 June.
Yang Min-Suk's statement said:
"To YG Family:
To all those who have all been putting in effort in this recent environment, I would like to express my apologies as well as my thanks.
I am deeply ashamed of myself [when I think of] everyone feeling uneasy and worried due to all of the continuous and provocative issues that have been happening from the beginning of the year.
Yang Hyun Suk and I have immersed ourselves in music activities and management, and have silently endured all of the speculations because we believe that the truth will surely come to light. However, as I've watched different situations continuously give the celebrities, who are unrelated to the recent issues, in our agency a hard time, I've realized that it is hard to overcome by just enduring.
In order for [the company] to solve these current difficulties, grow, and prepare for a new breakthrough, I believe a big change is needed. And in order for there to be no misunderstandings regarding Yang Hyun Suk's decision to step down, I think there needs to be a clarification on my part. After careful consideration in the midst of these situations, I have decided to resign from my long-held position of CEO at YG Entertainment.
A while ago, during the commemoration for the 23rd anniversary of establishing [YG Entertainment], I shared with you that above all, we ourselves must first change in order to overcome the current difficulties. I sincerely hope that my decision will be the start of a big, new, and positive change for YG.
Thank you."
YG Entertainment manages some of the biggest K-pop acts in the world, including BLACKPINK, iKON, Winner, 2NE1 and more. The Korean entertainment conglomerate also manages actors and actresses such as Cha Seung-won, Choi Ji-woo and Jang Hyun-sung. In 2018, YG Entertainment generated approximately US$248 million in revenue, according to reports, placing it in second place among the four biggest entertainment companies in South Korea.
As of writing, YG Entertainment has yet to announce who will succeed both Yang Hyun-Suk and Yang Min-Suk.
