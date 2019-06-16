YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-Suk Steps Down Amid Controversies

"This is Yang Hyun-Suk.

I am so sorry to the fans who love YG and our agency celebrities.

I am also sincerely apologetic to all of our employees who are silently continuing to do their work throughout the downpour of criticism.

I have been patiently tolerating words about the current situation that are too disgraceful and humiliating to mention as they have been told indiscriminately as though they are the truth. However, I think it's too difficult now.

I think that there can no longer be a situation where YG, our agency celebrities, and fans are experiencing harm due to me.

For 23 years, I have dedicated half my life and everything to growing YG.

The work of supporting the best music and the best artists was the greatest happiness for me. I have thought that this is the only ability I can contribute to fans and society.

However, I will step down from all of my positions and work at YG starting today.

I sincerely hope that there is no further harm to the YG agency celebrities I love, and to the fans who love them, because of me.

Currently, there are many experts at YG who have more capabilities and sense than me. I think that my stepping down will be a good opportunity for them to exhibit their abilities better. It is my sincere wish that YG can stabilize as soon as possible.

Lastly, I believe that the truth of the current media reports and malicious gossip will be revealed through investigations. Thank you."