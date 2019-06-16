EXO's Lay Drops His New Single And It's Slick As 'Honey': Watch

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 16 Jun. 2019 9:40 PM

Lay Zhang, 2019 Grammys

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Are you ready for all this honey? Because EXO's Lay is serving it up fresh and hot with his new music video.

On 14 June, the Chinese K-pop idol dropped his new single, sung entirely in English, on several platforms, as well as a music video on YouTube. The four-minute-long video is full of slick choreography that Lay is known for, as well as many lingering shots of the singer's tightly toned body — something that caused a stir among fans after he posted a photo on social media last week.

But thirsty visuals aside, the song is a mellow, alternative hip hop track with an oddly addictive hook — we guarantee "honey, honey" will be stuck in your head all day — that showcases Lay's versatility in music, whether it's Korean, Mandarin or English. It's also very telling that the Mandarin title of the track is "和你" (he ni), which translates to "with you" and sounds phonetically similar to the English title — Lay pays tribute to his Chinese roots in this clever way.

Watch the stunning music video below:

