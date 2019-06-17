6 Defining Moments of This Year’s E3 Expo (That Weren’t Games or Demos)

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019 is barely over and journalists, critics, and gamers are already asking who "won" this year's series of gaming-related press conferences.

Big dogs like Nintendo, Microsoft, Bethesda, and Google all squared off on massive stages to see who could reveal the most innovative new gaming feature, or which of their presenters could best rock the standard business-gamer uniform (sports blazer + game-related graphic t-shirt, obviously). New games like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Watch Dogs: Legion all had crowds screaming in anticipation. (Also, Elon Musk was there.)

There were low points, too. Once-burned fans are hesitant to embrace EA's new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order too quickly; but with gameplay combat looking promising, this could be the Star Wars video game that reverses the unfortunate trend of mediocrity that's plagued recent releases like Star Wars Battlefront II. And audiences weren't overly impressed by Nintendo's announcement that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be delayed to March, 2020.

With the roller coaster feeling that defined the convention, then, an excited attendee or aficionado could be forgiven for missing some of the best moments that weren't primarily to do with new game announcements.

Luckily for those fans, we've rounded up a few of the aspects of the expo that blew up Twitter, as well as a few that might have slipped under the mainstream radar. With a year until the next convention (dates are locked in for June 9-11, 2020), fire up your console, calibrate your controllers, and take a look down below!