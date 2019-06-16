Renata Just Had the Best Meltdown on Big Little Lies

Hello, it's us, basking in the joy of another episode of Big Little Lies.

The second episode of the new season, titled "Tell-Tale Hearts," gave us many new bits of Meryl Streep to obsess over, but we're mostly here to bow down to one Renata Klein (Laura Dern), who learned tonight that her husband has committed numerous crimes, putting all of their money at risk. He's now been arrested for mail fraud and wire fraud and all kinds of other fraud, and Renata, who was riding high over the fact that she was going to be on the cover of a magazine, had a complete and total meltdown, and it was glorious.

She screamed and yelled and threw Gordon out of the car, and most of all, she REFUSED to no longer be rich. Renata will be rich or she will be nothing!