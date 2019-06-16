BTS's J-Hope and V Collaborate With Zara Larsson for BTS World

If you thought Jin, Jimin and Jungkook's collaboration with Charli XCX was the only soundtrack for the upcoming official BTS mobile game, BTS World, think again.

The boy band has released another song, this time featuring the vocals of members V and J-Hope, along with award-winning singer Zara Larsson this time. Titled 'A Brand New Day', the new soundtrack is a perfect blend of East and West, featuring the haunting sound of the daegeum — the Korean flute — in the melody for an homage to BTS' cultural background. Larsson's vocals also shine and provide a bright complement to J-Hope and V's mellow voices.

The lyrics also convey a positivity that is characteristic of BTS tunes, with the chorus is particularly memorable. "I'll be there when the day comes (A brand new day)/ Head up in that sunlight baby/ I'll be there when the day comes (We know the world)/ Show the world just who I can be," the trio sing in the chorus.

With this latest song release, fans are looking forward to a third song, presumably between RM and Suga, that will be released on 21 June, ahead of the the official launch date of BTS World on 25 June. According to Billboard, the full BTS World soundtrack will be released on 28 June following the app's launch.

Listen to 'A Brand New Day' below: