90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava Reveals Secrets Behind Her 26-Lb Weight Loss

by Beth Sobol & Corinne Heller | Sun., 16 Jun. 2019 1:52 PM

90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava has gone full Beast Mode when it comes to her fitness.

The 23-year-old Russian season four participant has been concentrating on bodybuilding and has transformed her body, losing 20 pounds.

"First, I lost about 15 pounds in about six months and that's when I started thinking about competing.So then I actually gained a little weight to increase my muscle. But then I lost more. It took about a year and a half. I wasn't in a rush," she told E! News. "In the beginning, I was 146 pounds and now I'm about 120."

"I've actually been skinny my whole life, but when I moved to the United States I gained about 15 to 20 pounds. The food here is different from the way I used to eat in Russia," she said. "In Russia, I would eat home-cooked meals but here I would go out to eat a lot. And I wasn't really controlling it, I was eating everything.

90 Day Fiance's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Celebrates Divorce in Vegas

She added, "There was also more stress."

In late 2018, her husband and co-star Jorge Nava was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for possession of 293 pounds of marijuana with the intention to sell.

 

Anfisa has documented her fitness journey on Instagram, showcasing her rock-hard abs. So what are her weight loss and fitness secrets?

"I just reduced my portion size and started doing cardio too," she said. "I was doing the elliptical or the treadmill five or six times a week for 30-40 minutes."

Anfisa has shared with her followers photos of some of her healthy meals, which include vegetables, chicken thighs and rice.

Next weekend, she will take part in her first bodybuilding competition, the NPC West Coast Classic in Riverside, California.

When asked if she thinks competitive bodybuilding could be a new career, she said, "Possibly. We'll see how this first one goes. I don't really have any expectations. I just want to get my feet wet and see what its like and go from there."

"Besides the competition I'm going to school," she added. "I'm in community college but this August I want to apply to a four-year university. I want to go to one of the universities in California but I don't know which one."

So what about appearing on TV again?

"I don't have plans for it right now but never say never!" she said.

