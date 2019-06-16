Prince Harry, Andy Cohen and Other Stars Celebrate First Father's Day as Dads

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 16 Jun. 2019 9:16 AM

Prince Harry, a Bachelor star and Andy Cohen are some of the celebrity dads who are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May. On Father's Day 2019, they shared a new photo of their boy.

The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren also welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk, in May, four months after they wed.

Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate back in February.

Andy Cohen Fires Back at Judgy as F--k Critics About His Dog

See photos of stars celebrating Father's Day for the first time as dads:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry, Instagram

Instagram/sussexroyal

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May. They shared the first clear photo of his face on Father's Day 2019.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February.

"My first Father's Day! Happy Dad's Day, everybody," he wrote. "I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn't have Ben. And I need to ask: If a woman is willing to provide the gift of life to a man like me, or a couple struggling with infertility, why should the government be able to tell her what she can do with her body? It's past time to end NY's ban on surrogacy & pass the Child-Parent Security Act. If you're in NY State please call your Assemblyperson and ask them to end the surrogacy ban this week! #ModernFamiliesNY"

Tom Welling, Son, Thomson, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Jessica Rose Lee

Tom Welling

The Smallville and Lucifer alum and his fiancée Jessica Rose Lee became parents for the first time in January when they welcomed son Thomson Wylde Welling into the world.

"Happy first Father's Day my love @tomwelling," Lee wrote.

Ryan Serhant, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Baby

Instagram / Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant

The Million Dollar Listing New York star and wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant welcomed their first child, daughter Zena, in March.

Shelby Rabara, Harry Shum Jr., Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr.

The Glee alum and Shadowhunters star's wife Shelby Rabara gave birth to their first child, daughter Xia, in May.

Jake Owen, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jake Owen

The country singer and wife Erica Hartlein welcomed their first child, daughter Paris Hartley Owen, in April.

Trey Songz, Noah, Trey Songz Son

Instagram

Trey Songz

The R&B artist revealed in May that he had welcomed a son named Noah

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Bell

The actor and wife Kate Mara welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May.

 

Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Griffith Imaging

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Bachelor Nation got a new member when the season 22 Bachelor and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk, in May.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

