Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lala Kent, Mischa Barton and More

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 15 Jun. 2019 6:14 PM

Lala Kent, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Lights, Camera... Fashion!

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards has officially kicked off in Santa Monica, Calif.! And since the awards show is known for being a bit wild, lighthearted and full of fun, celebs dressed for the special occasion with daring ensembles, eye-catching accessories and bold beauty looks.

Most notably, Lala Kent pushed the boundaries with her ulta-sexy, see-through get-up. While her risqué ensemble mostly consisted of a lace bodysuit, she paired it with a matching detachable skirt that gave it a high fashion feel. She looked effortlessly elegant with her sleek bun and minimal makeup.

The women weren't the only ones to take things up a notch. Shazam! actor Asher Angel left the basique black and white suit at home and donned a full-on Fendi 'fit that featured the brand's famous logo. He tied the lewk together with bright-yellow sneakers.

From Mischa Barton to Alyssa Edwards, many celebs brought their fashion A-game.

Watch

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

So before the star-studded ceremony airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET, see the riskiest looks to hit the red carpet in our gallery below.

Nick Cannon, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nick Cannon

The 38-year-old star skips the boring suit and opts for something more eye-catching. He wears a Louis Vuitton bullet-proof vest, mask and matching sneakers.

Lala Kent, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Lala Kent

OKUR! Leave it to the Vanderpump Rules star to push the fashion boundaries. She sizzles in a head-to-toe lace bodysuit that she pairs with a billowing detachable skirt.

Mischa Barton , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mischa Barton

The Hills: New Beginnings star dazzles in this flirty black gown that's see-through and adorned with rhinestones. 

Asher Angel, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Asher Angel

The Shazam! star proves he has more than one superpower, because fashion is certainly one of them. Wearing Fendi from head-to-toe, the 16-year-old actor makes the red carpet his runway.

Laura Marano , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Larua Marano

The Perfect Date star looks like a literal Disney princess in her bright-yellow bustier and ruffly skirt.

Nico Tortorella, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nico Tortorella

It's called fashun, look it up. The Younger actor goes bold for the special occasion with his blue pin-striped suit and patterned shirt.

Kiernan Shipka, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kiernan Shipka

Daring is Kiernan's middle name! The 19-year-old actress sizzles on the red carpet in an electrifying Fendi dress.

Justina Valentine, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justina Valentine

The 32-year-old singer lights up the red carpet with her audacious neon-green cocktail dress and flashy accessories. If anything, she looks like a modern-day Poison Ivy.

Finn Wolfhard, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things actor looks like a walking optical illusion with his hypnotizing striped pants. His electrifying ensemble is certainly a sight to see!

Brandon Thomas Lee, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brandon Thomas Lee

Fashion statement! Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son is all grown up and he's showing off his daring fashion sense with this eclectic ensemble.

Alyssa Edwards, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

Alyssa Edwards

The Dancing Queen star wears a bewitching lime-green dress to the star-studded show. She ties her lewk together with a pink feather boa and larger-than-life blonde wig.

Tana Mongeau, 2019 MTV Movie Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Tana Mongeau

Show me the money! The 20-year-old influencer steals the spotlight with her over-the-top ensemble.

For more OMG moments, updates and more, E! has you covered. Read all about the MTV Movie & TV Awards, here.

