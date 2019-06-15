Stars such as Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and Elisabeth Moss turned heads with particularly stylish looks on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Condor, star of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, wore a printed Jacquard fabric mini dress with puffy cap sleeves, paired with burgundy pointed heels and Swarovski jewelry.
Montag, who can be seen soon on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, walked the red carpet in a $4,200 navy wool and silk belted '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.
Moss, star of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, channeled a real Mother of Dragons with a long sleeve, printed black and silver mini dress.
Shazam! actor Zachary Levi is hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & Movie Awards, which is taking place in Santa Monica on Saturday. The ceremony will air on MTV on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
See photos of the best-dressed stars at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Lana Condor
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is all smiles in this dazzling look.
Jada Pinkett Smith
The actress sparkles in a suit.
Aubrey Plaza
The actress sparkles in this glamorous preppy look.
Lizzo
The singer rocks a neon green dress.
Justin Brescia
The Hills: New Beginnings star, formerly known as Justin Bobby, is all business in a wine-colored suit.
Heidi Montag
The Hills: New Beginnings star is all smiles in a '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.
Elisabeth Moss
Presenting the new Mother of Dragons.
Madison Iseman
The Still the King actress poses in a floral look.