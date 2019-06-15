O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter Just After 25th Anniversary of Ex-Wife Nicole's Murder

O.J. Simpson has finally joined social media...and he's apparently going to use it to settle some scores.

The 71-year-old retired NFL star and actor posted his first tweet on Friday night, two days after the 25th anniversary of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was famously tried over the killings, pleaded not guilty and was acquitted in 1995. For more than a year, he has been out on parole after serving time in prison for an unrelated case.

It reads "Coming soon!!!" and contains a selfie video.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly," he says, standing in a garden. "Now, coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

"Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do," he said, smiling. "So God bless, take care."

O.J.'s Twitter account remains unverified as of Saturday morning. His profile reads, "If you don't see it here, I didn't say it."

His profile photo is him sitting on a couch and smiling while wearing a suit with no tie. His cover pic showed him from behind, wearing his Buffalo Bills uniform.

He lists his location as Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2017, O.J. was released from a prison in the area after nine years behind bars for his involvement in a 2007 botched armed robbery in the city.

As of Saturday morning, O.J. is following six accounts, belonging to his lawyer Malcolm LaVergnehis and Nicole's son Justin Simpson, the NFL, USC Football, the Heisman Trophy Trust, and sports journalist Tim Graham.

O.J. Simpson, Twitter, First Tweet

Twitter / O.j. SimpsonJ

O.J.'s "Trial of the Century" over the double murders remains one of the most controversial cases in U.S. history and inspired the hit 2016 FX miniseries American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

