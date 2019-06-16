Peace, love and strife.

On January 9, 2019, it was officially announced that Woodstock 50 would be happening, a 50th anniversary three-day concert event that would commemorate the original Woodstock, held in Upstate New York from Aug. 15-18, 1969.

And one of the people responsible for the 50th was a man that had been there since the beginning: Michael Lang, the co-creator of Woodstock who was ready to compete with the likes of Coachella, Stagecoach and Lollapalooza, the huge music festivals the original Woodstock paved the way for.

"We are looking for unique performances," Lang, 74, told Rolling Stone. "A lot of festivals these days are kind of cookie-cutter. Very few of them have any sort of social impact [and] that's a wasted opportunity."

Less than one week after Woodstock 50 was announced, two competing documentaries about another infamous music festival dropped on Netflix and Hulu, looking back on Billy McFarland and Ja Rule's 2017 music-festival-turned-national-headline--making-PR-disaster that was the Fyre Festival.