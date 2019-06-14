EXCLUSIVE!

The Judges of America's Got Talent Are Horrified By What 1 Woman Does With a Rat

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., 14 Jun. 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Do you hate rats and also the idea of allowing one to walk across sensitive areas of your body?

Well, please join us (and everyone in the theater) in being shocked by an upcoming act on America's Got Talent by acrobat Melissa Arleth, which you can get a preview of in our exclusive first look above. 

What's happening here? We couldn't really tell you, except to guess that Arleth's talent is to form a human obstacle course for her rat to walk. She does the splits upside down, forming a bridge with her legs, and then the rat walks across that bridge. 

You couldn't pay us to do this unless maybe you were straight up paying us a million dollars. We certainly wouldn't do it just for the faint possibility of a million dollars, probably, so props to Arleth, who goes by "Cirque du Sewer" on Instagram. 

Watch

Kodi Lee Reacts to Viral America's Got Talent Stardom

To quote Gabrielle Union, who appears to be talking to the rat, "Oh no, no no...no no..."

We'll all have to wait until Tuesday's episode to see the full act, but something tells us this one will not be getting any golden buzzers, even just based on the looks on the judges' faces. 

Strangely though, we are looking forward to seeing the rest of this wild performance. Who knows what else that rat will do?! 

Julianne Hough and host Terry Crews still haven't used their golden buzzers, but there are plenty more auditions to come this season. Hopefully just not with rats. 

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The 100, Eliza Taylor

The 100's Clarke Explores (Drawings of) Her Past in Creepy, Emotional Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

It's Elizabeth's Baby Shower on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Andrei Can Be Mad If He Wants To

The Real Housewives of Potomac

It's Gizelle vs. Karen in The Real Housewives of Potomac Dramatic Midseason Trailer

Veronica Mars

This New Veronica Mars Trailer Has So Many Gasp-Worthy Moments

MTV Movie & TV Awards Villain

Vote for Your Favorite Villain From Thanos in Avengers: Endgame to Joe on You Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Project Runway

Who Won Project Runway Season 17?

Euphoria, Zendaya

HBO's Euphoria Had to Cut So Many Penises Out of a Scene

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.