We can all rest assured, though, that even if it currently appears that Clarke's friends have decided to let her go in the name of peace, Eliza Taylor told us that's likely not going to last.

"You should probably say goodbye to her for now, but there's no way in hell our heroes are going to let her go without a fight," she told us after Josephine's big debut. "So I think that the way the writers have written the next few episodes is really cool, and the way they try to bring her back is super cool too."

So now we wait.

And just because we haven't gotten a chance to say it yet, congratulations to the newly married Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, who shocked everyone with their surprise marriage announcement last week. This show is even good at twists in real life!

