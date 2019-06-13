MONSTA X Seriously Impressed the King of Norway and President Moon Jae-In

When it comes to showcasing the best of South Korea's talents, what better way to do so than with a stunning K-pop presentation?

That's exactly what happened when boy band MONSTA X was invited to Oslo, Norway, for a special performance to commemorate their country's 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Norway.

On 12 June, President Moon Jae-in paid a visit to King Harald V of Norway, along with First Lady Kim Jung-sook, where they watched the K-pop boy band put on a performance as part of the Korea Music Concert to mark the occasion.

According to the official Blue House Twitter account, the boys put on a performance of their hit songs, including 'Alligator' and 'DRAMARAMA'.