MONSTA X Seriously Impressed the King of Norway and President Moon Jae-In

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 13 Jun. 2019 9:10 PM

When it comes to showcasing the best of South Korea's talents, what better way to do so than with a stunning K-pop presentation?

That's exactly what happened when boy band MONSTA X was invited to Oslo, Norway, for a special performance to commemorate their country's 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Norway.

On 12 June, President Moon Jae-in paid a visit to King Harald V of Norway, along with First Lady Kim Jung-sook, where they watched the K-pop boy band put on a performance as part of the Korea Music Concert to mark the occasion.

According to the official Blue House Twitter account, the boys put on a performance of their hit songs, including 'Alligator' and 'DRAMARAMA'.

"After opening the concert with 'Alligator', MONSTA X members expressed gratitude to President Moon for inviting them to a meaningful event. Then, they performed 'DRAMARAMA', which they explained that it was a song that brought them their first-ever music show win. During the second half of the song, the audience had fun singing along the 'hey' part with them," the two tweets read, as translated by SBS News.

Their performance impressed the Norwegian monarch so much that he could not refuse a photo with the group backstage after the performance.

President Moon and First Lady Kim also made their way backstage to thanks MONSTA X for their performance and to snap a quick photo. The South Korean President also praised the boys for an "amazing performance".

The excited boys duly posted the photos and thanked the South Korean president for the opportunity to showcase their work on an international diplomatic stage.

"It was an honour to for us to be a part of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Norway. King Harald of Norway, President Moon Jae-in and Mrs Kim. thank you!!!" they said. "Thank you so much for singing our song 'DRAMARAMA' together! Remember, MONSTA X and MONBEBE."

Just this week, the boy band announced their upcoming single with American rapper French Montana, 'Who Do U Love?', that will be dropped today. MONSTA X is also currently on their We Are Here world tour and will head to Kuala Lumpur on 22 June.

