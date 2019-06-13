She's All That's Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies To Divorce After 15 Years

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 13 Jun. 2019 7:23 PM

Rachael Leigh Cook, Daniel Gillies

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies are splitting up after 14 years of marriage.

The She's All That star and her husband made the announcement on Instagram late Thursday. In the message, the couple states: "With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple."

Gillies and Cook add that this wasn't a decision they came to "easily or lightly," especially considering they share two kids, Charlotte and Theodore. "We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come," the two actors write. 

In concluding their statement, the couple requests, "Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding."

Watch

Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

The pair's love story began in 2004 when they got married after just months of being engaged. During their nearly 15-years of marriage, the duo welcomed their daughter Charlotte in 2015 and a son named Theodore two years after. 

At the time, the stars joked, "We're as happy as we were surprised by this wonderful news! We haven't slept since 2013 and welcome advice from all parents who survived Two Under Two." 

