It's official! Taylor Swift has announced the name of her new album: Lover!

On Thursday afternoon, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram Live to share the exciting news with her fans. The "romantic" album is set for release on Aug. 23, and has 18 tracks on it. T.Swift also shared the title of her new single, "You Need to Calm Down." The track will drop at midnight tonight, the music video drops on Monday, June 17, premiering on Good Morning America first, then YouTube.

A day earlier, Swift had teased an announcement, telling her social media followers she'd be doing an Instagram live to fill everyone in on "stuff and things." This major announcement about a month and a half after T.Swift dropped her song "ME!" with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The instant hit, which is about accepting and loving yourself for everything that you are, is the first song T.Swift released off of her seventh studio album.

In this new era, Swift is letting go of her past reputation—with all of the gossip and false headlines—and stepping into a time of self-love and light.