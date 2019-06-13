So, you have a lot of money and your partner…doesn't. What do you do? If you're Bill and Brianna of Dallas, Texas, and Brian and Gentille from Las Vegas, Nevada, you go on TV in a new show from the creators of 90 Day Fiancé. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Marrying Millions, Lifetime's new reality show about true love…or the love of money. In the video below, meet the two couples.

Gentille is a wealthy real estate investor in Vegas. "I love real estate investing because I make lots of money, actually," she says. She had given up on meeting a special man until she came across Brian on a construction site.

"She needed some cheap labor and I'm cheap, so she came to me," he says. Brian used to live paycheck-to-paycheck, but now with Gentille, things are different.