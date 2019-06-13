Clear your Thursday nights this summer because Jerzdays are returning to MTV. E! News has learned Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for new episodes on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

In the new episodes, all your favorites are back, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Cameras follow them as the squad rallies around Mike ahead of his prison sentence—and wedding! Deena prepares for the birth of her child, Jenni is dealing with divorce and Ronnie is struggling with all the jokes made at his expense. Meanwhile, Pauly gets in his wedding prank.